Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announces its lineup for 2024 International Racing Championships

Gurugram, 11th March 2024: In a bold move to cultivate iconic Indian riders for the global stage, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India unveil its international racing squad for the 2024 season.

Prepared to demonstrate their skill on the international racing circuit, four riders from IDEMITSU Honda Racing India will take on the top competitors from across Asia in the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), Thailand Talent Cup (TTC) and Asia Talent Cup (TTC).

The lone Indian Contingent – IDEMITSU Honda Racing India for the AP250cc class of 2024 ARRC season features the promising young talent Kavin Samaar Quintal, reigning champion of Honda India Talent Cup 2023. Having competed in the 2023 ARRC, he clinched the 16th position out of 37 global contenders. He also represented India in Asia Talent Cup, 2022.Joining him in the pit will be Mohsin Paramban, the second runner-up in the Honda India Talent Cup, 2023. Mohsin, who also represented Honda Racing India in the 2023 ARRC, secured the 30th spot among 37 competitors.

Providing a gateway to elevate their skills and accelerate their career growth of budding Indian riders onto the Asian stage, Honda Racing India’s rising star Rakshith Dave will embark on his maiden international journey by debuting in both 2024 Asia Talent Cup and the Thailand Talent Cup. His notable achievement includes securing the first runner-up position in the Honda India Talent cup 2023.Accompanying him will be Johann Reeves Emmanuel who clinched the 5th position Honda India Talent Cup. He will be exclusively participating in the Thailand Talent Cup.