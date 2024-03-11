TPSODL’s Focus on Maintenance Work For Reliable Electricity

Berhampur : TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited) is committed to provide quality electricity to consumers, especially during the summer. Maintenance activities were carried out across the Marthapeta Distribution Substations (DSS) in the Aska Road Section to enhance the power distribution system.

Maintenance work on 500 KVA transformer and rework of the fencing were undertaken for this electricity infrastructure. Molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) with LT distribution box installation was also completed to ensure the utmost safety. All electrical equipment was checked thoroughly and renewed for better functioning.

All preventative measures have been taken to avoid power interruptions during the upcoming summer season. This upgraded infrastructure is expected to benefit more than 1,700 consumers, ensuring a reliable and efficient electricity supply.