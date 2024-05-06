Samsung India Launches Two High-Capacity Power Banks with Super-Fast Charging  

BENGALURU – Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of two power banks that have been designed for convenience of users on the go. The 20000mAh power bank comes with 45W super-fast 2.0 charging and the 10000mAh power bank supports wireless charging and 25W super-fast wired charging, offering users great options to keep their devices charged on the go.

The 45W 20000mAh power bank, priced at INR 4299, supports triple port charging capability and can charge three devices simultaneously. Users can not only charge their smartphones, but can also charge headphones, gaming consoles, cameras or laptops concurrently with added convenience and far less hassle. Using high-quality lithium-ion batteries, Samsung’s 20000mAh power bank supports low current charging and is compatible with mainstream smartphones and digital devices, meeting users’ high daily demand for power.

The 25W 10000mAh super-fast power bank, priced at INR 3499, can charge a wide range of devices including smartphones, watches, buds and digital devices. The dual-port charging capability of the power bank allows users to plug in and power two devices at once. Additionally, the Qi certified power bank can charge a wide range of digital devices wirelessly with up to 7.5W.

The power banks are made with UL-certified recycled materials which help reduce carbon emissions and conserve the planet’s precious resources.

Available in Beige colour, the power banks are on sale on Amazon, Samsung.com and at leading retail stores.