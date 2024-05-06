IIT Madras and Sambalpur University, Odisha, to collaborate on Research

CHENNAI : Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Sambalpur University in Odisha are going to collaborate on Research and Academics. The two institutions will also work towards the exchange of students and faculty, academic and scholarly information besides materials and publications.

A MoU towards this collaboration was signed at the IIT Madras Campus on Saturday (4th May 2024). The signatories include Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Dr. Nruparaj Sahu, Registrar, Sambalpur University, Prof. Basant Kumar Mohanty, Director, Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), Sambalpur University, and Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras

Highlighting the important outcomes envisaged from this collaboration, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “It is extremely important that all Higher Educational Institutions must develop very strong collaborations between themselves and share their best practice. This is one more step that IIT Madras and Sambalpur University has taken together to realize the objectives of Viksit Bharat.”

Welcoming the partnership, Prof. Basant Kumar Mohanty, Director, SUIIT, Sambalpur University, said, “Signing the MoU with IIT Madras certainly be a milestone for Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT). This MoU will help SUIIT to work closely with faculty group of IIT Madras for curriculum development, student exchange programs through credit transfer, skill development programs, joint research and collaboration on the emerging areas of AI, Cyber security, Chip Design and Green Technology. I am thankful to Prof. Kamakoti, Director IIT, Madras for signing MoU with SUIIT, Sambalpur University.”

The collaboration also paves the way for sponsorship of cooperative seminars, workshops and other academic meetings. Faculty from both Institutions will collaborate in the supervision of exchange students and in joint research in disciplines of mutual interest.