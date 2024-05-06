TPSODL Empowering Women Through Livelihood initiatives

Berhampur, April: TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited) has taken a significant step by launching a livelihood training program on Hawaii Slippers manufacturing. This initiative targets women in the Rangeilunda block of Ganjam District, aiming to promote socio-economic development and gender equality in the region.

Recognizing the potential of women, TPSODL has equipped over 50 women from several Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with essential skills, knowledge, and resources through this training program. Supported by PANTISS, OLM (Odisha Livelihoods Mission), and UNICEF, this initiative aims to empower women and boost their socio-economic growth.

By imparting skills in Hawaii Slipper manufacturing and providing modules on business management and entrepreneurship, the program seeks to elevate SHGs into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). TPSODL is committed to mobilize the resources and funds needed for the establishment of the manufacturing unit through the Odisha livelihoods mission. By the end of this financial year, the company aims to make each woman in the manufacturing unit capable of earning at least 10 to 12 thousand rupees per month. The company has also prepared a special plan for market linkage. TPSODL will further provide hand-holding support in branding, marketing and launching of the product in various offline and online avenues.

Sumitra Naik, one of the SHG members, said, “This is something new to start with. TPSODL offered the training and also informed us about the scope in this business. We are all hopeful and anxious to run this manufacturing unit. The company is handling all the tasks for the establishment of this manufacturing unit. Thanks to TPSODL.”

Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, says, ” We deeply believe in the inherent power of women to generate profound change in society. Through our livelihood training programs, we are not only imparting skills but also nurturing the spirit of empowerment, enabling these women to emerge as resilient entrepreneurs and influential leaders within their communities.