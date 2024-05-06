BJP govt gave more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 10 years to Odisha says PM Narendra Modi in Berhampur

Berhampur: Odisha is rich, but its people are poor. Who is the sinner? The answer is- first Congress and then BJD leaders… Why are so many people from this home turf of CM Naveen migrating to other states? Why are so many doctors’ posts lying vacant? Why is there a shortage of drinking water? Why no cold storage? BJP has always ensured no shortage of funds for Odisha, says PM Modi in Berhampur .

In Odisha, it was Congress for around 50 years, and BJD for around 25 years. But what happened, everyone has seen! Odisha has a fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not… Still, the people of this ‘rich’ Odisha remained poor… Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is CONGRESS and BJD!, says PM Modi in Berhampur . PM Modi says new BJP State Government will be sworn in at Bhubaneswar on June 10 & he has come to invite people to the oath taking ceremony.

Sonia Gandhi’s remote-controlled govt gave only Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 years while the BJP govt gave more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 10 years. But, only sanctioning money is not enough as a good govt is also needed. The money sent by the Centre is either not used by the govt in #Odisha or the BJD puts its label on it. For Jal Jeevan Mission, Odisha govt has been given Rs 10,000 crore. What did the BJD govt do with the money? PM Modi asks while accusing the ruling BJD of hijacking central schemes.

Jun 4 is the expiry date of BJD govt in Odisha… On June 6, BJP will take a call on its CM candidate and on June 10, BJP’s CM candidate will take oath in #Bhubaneswar; and, I have come here to invite you all to the sworn-in ceremony, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berhampur.

Modi has given guarantee for free medical treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh, and over 6 crore people across the country have benefitted from this. Notably, Odisha has not benefitted from this very initiative as the BJD government did not allow the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to get implemented in Odisha says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berhampur.

In Odisha, BJD is sinking while Congress is nowhere and people have faith in BJP. BJP is the only ray of hope for the people… Give us an opportunity to serve and in 5 years, we will make #Odisha No.1 state in the country says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berhampur.