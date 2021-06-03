OPPO Joins hands with Indian Red Cross Society to dispatch 300 oxygen concentrators to North Eastern region of India

New Delhi: In line with OPPO’s efforts to support India’s fight against Covid-19, OPPO India announced the delivery of 300 Oxygen Concentrators to Indian Red Cross Society. These Oxygen Concentrators will be distributed to various hospitals in the North-east region of India.

Commenting on the initiative, Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said, “OPPO is committed to support the nation in fighting the pandemic together and this is another small step from OPPO India to help our community. We will continue to assist and support our country in overcoming this adversity.”

As an organisation that is having core belief in “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, OPPO has been working together with different partners to help provide aid across cities in India in these times. Recently the brand distributed 1000 oxygen concentrators across various hospitals in different cities of Uttar Pradesh to support the Covid relief measures. 5300 OPPO Band Style were donated to frontline warriors of the Delhi Police, Greater Noida Authority, and Cyberabad Police

In addition to the community support, OPPO has also extending end-to-end COVID care for all their employees as part of the employee well-being program. From providing teleconsultation with doctors, COVID care kit for all the employees, paid time off for recovery to Free RT- PCR tests and wellness for employees to take every now and then to look after their well-being etc. the brand has left no stone unturned to support its employees. Apart from employees, OPPO also dispatched COVID care kits to the retail chain store owners from National organized trade and Regional organised trade. And have also shared guidelines to agents to distribute same kits to the OPPO Premier Partners clubs.

As a step to ensure smooth contactless purchase experience for all its users, OPPO India has also introduced home delivery of OPPO products with a simple text on the WhatsApp application. Customers can order any OPPO product with just one WhatsApp text stating the name of the state along with Pincode on +91-9871502777 and receive a call back from the nearest retail stores.

For all the products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period, the brand has extended the repair warranty until 30th June 2021. The scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones. The OPPO aftersales customer service support is providing all its users the best remote support in this difficult time through a dedicated AI-powered Chatbot called ‘Ollie’ that is available 24X7 for consumers to resolve 94.5% of their queries. The brand’s human chat support on WhatsApp is also available to support customers 24X7 in resolving their queries.

In 2020 OPPO India donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Distress Fund to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.