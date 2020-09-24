‘Oppertunities Become Wider With Music Videos’ Says ‘Teri Patli Kamar’s Creative Producer Mahesh S. Pujari

By Roy



The creative producer of ‘Teri Patli Kamar’ Mahesh S. Pujari says that teamwork and great understanding are one of the prime factors behind any project’s success. As the music video is ruling hearts of the youth across the country, Mahesh informs that it was a big challenge and learning for him as the creative producer. He says, “From DOP to choreographer, the entire setup of ‘Teri Patli Kamar’ was looked after by me. I am so glad with the response the video is getting from the audience. We have roped in the Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul and also Donal Bisht who is a well-known name in the industry.”



The video also stars fresh faces Sunidhi Chauhan and Samir Khan as parallel leads.



However, Mahesh had began his career by working with print shows collaborating with brands. “After 3-4 years I got to work as an associate creative with a Zee TV’s show. I joined Pix Entertainment Production and I came on board for ‘Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin’. Even after that I am getting offers for other shows as well,” he says.



Apart from television, he has worked with webseries ‘Glamour World’, and ‘Brothel’. Further he informs, “I also have two webseries which are on pipeline. I have done two songs, one is ‘Shahjahan’ with Prateek Gandhi who had worked on the IPL anthem of 2019.”



According to Mahesh, a creative producer is basically the backbone of a project. “We have to get into everything. From taking the writer on board, working for the changes and improvisation of the storyline, we even sit with channel people and look after the approval of the story. We lock the actors for the roles, finalize the locations, costumes etc.,” he avers.



However, he feels that working for music videos is very different. He speaks, “People get to know about you and your work and opportunities become broader after working with such projects. Inshort, profit margin grows. We really worked hard to improvise ‘Teri Patli Kamar’ and change the mood of the song to a party number which took us almost one and half months. Because music is the most important part apart from everything in a music video.”



As he believes, the industry and people here should always be open towards welcoming new talents. Talking about it he says, “Yash Wadali, the singer of ‘Teri Patli Kamar’ is a new talent in the industry. I always believe in giving oppertunities to fresh talents and work with them. Even in the cast, Samir Khan and Sunidhi Chauhan are also fresh faces. If new people with get the opportunity, we will also grow with them.”





Speaking about the Covid-19 situation he tells, “It has definitely hampered the ongoing projects, but we have to rise from the ashes again. As a creative producer, we also have this concern to save the losses of our producers as we are associated with multiple things at a time.”



Informing about his upcoming projects, he expresses his gratitude towards Photofit Music by saying, “I am really grateful to Mr. Suresh Bhanushali for giving me this project as an opportunity to work with Photofit Music. I am thankful to him because he believed completely in me giving me the complete freedom.

I will be coming with new projects, webseries with Photofit Web as they are expanding their platforms soon. Most importantly, I work with clean thriller, suspense content not the bold ones. I believe in doing such kind of genres and will continue doing so.



As of now, I am working for television series, web series, music videos. I do not have plans for big screens.”

