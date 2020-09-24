Alive India and UNLU unite to create memories with personalised music for fans

New Delhi: Alive India, one of India’s leading music production houses has joined hands with Unlu, an app-based celebrity-to-fan connect platform to produce a new format of fan engagement by creating a personalised musical composition on request for all occasions.This experience called – Gift a Music, is an excellent treat for music lovers across India as a way to express their feeling to someone with a personal touch. Furthermore, this music will be composed or performed by young talents and physically challenged artists who are looking for an opportunity to pursue their goal of making music a full-time profession.

Unlu is a celebrity engagement platform which lets users directly request for advice, a greeting, or a heart to heart comment form their favourite celebrity. This collaboration will let users have the opportunity to have songs composed specifically for them and their loved ones and these songs would be performed for them by some of the best Live India’s singers. This association will also provide corporate brands an opportunity to compose jingles with these singers and music producers.

Speaking on the exclusive partnership with Unlu, Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh, Founder of Alive India & Alive 1 Studio said, “The idea behind the collaboration was to make a headway towards supporting India’s most deserving and deprived young talent and also reviving India’s rich heritage of folk music. In the hardest of times, it is music that keeps people’s spirit high. We cannot wait to dial-up our efforts to do more for this community while engaging with fans of UNLU’’

Commenting on this collaboration Vipul Agrawal, Founder, UNLU “I am really excited about this exclusive partnership with Alive India. We are always looking for ways to increase the fan experience and felt that having the option of gifting personalized music was a great way to move forward. We also felt that this initiative should be beneficial for artists and therefore were thrilled to join hands with Alive India who constantly help new talents and give them a suitable platform to showcase their abilities to the world’.

The aim of this partnership is to create a unique personalized experience for the users across the country by engaging with over 10,000 celebrities & influencers across multiple fields and Alive India Artists. Additionally, it will offer a platform for Alive India artists for sustainable earning opportunities through creation of fresh compositions and revival of forgotten folk music while crafting a whole new experience for UNLU users.

Related

comments