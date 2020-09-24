Virtual Bilateral Summit between India and Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka will hold a Virtual Bilateral Summit on 26 September 2020.

The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship soon after the Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka and in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries.

Responding to a tweet by Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, Shri Narendra Modi said that he is looking “forward to jointly review the bilateral relationship comprehensively”.

He said, “We must explore ways to further enhance our cooperation in the post-COVID era.”

