OIL signs MoU for Carbon sequestration and restoration of degraded forest land in Digboi

New Delhi :Oil India Limited signed an MoU with Digboi Forest Division, Assam Forest Department on 29th April 2022 for a project on Carbon Sequestration and Restoration of Degraded Forest Land in Upper Dihing Reserved Forest (west block) under Digboi Forest Division. The initiative has been undertaken under OIL’s CSR project Vasundhara.

The MoU was signed by Shri Pallab Barman, CGM-FHQ Affairs from OIL and Shri T C Ranjthram, DFO from Digboi Forest Division in the presence of Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Addl Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Shri Prasanta Borkakoty, Resident Chief Executive, OIL and other officials from OIL and Govt of Assam. Under the project, reforestation and afforestation in 100 hectare of degraded forest area is planned to be undertaken through plantation of 2,50,000 saplings by March 2025. Apart from plantation, establishment of a Bambusetum and other activities to reduce dependency on the forest by providing alternate livelihood opportunities is also planned to be undertaken.