Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar to lay the foundation stone of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh on 2nd May, 2022

New Delhi : Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar will virtually lay the foundation stone of the new building of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh on 2nd May, 2022.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Km. Pratima Bhoumik, Smt. Anila Bhediya, Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Government of Chhattsigarh, Shri Santosh Pandey, Member of Parliament, Rajnandgaon Constituency, Chhattisgarh, Ms. Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPWD, MSJ&E, GOI, Dr. Raman Singh, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Rajnandgaon & former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri B.V.Ram Kumar, Director (Offg.) NIEPID, Secunderabad and Shri Kumar Raju, Director CRC, Rajnandgaon will be present on the occasion.

Aids and appliances, teaching Learning Material Kits will also be distributed to 500 eligible beneficiaries at a total cost of Rs.33,28,681 during the function.

The Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Rajnandgaon was established by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India at Rajnandgaon in June, 2016. Since then, CRC is functioning in a temporary premise with 15 rooms allotted by District Administration for providing the clinical services, administration & store.

The Institute has been allocated 5 acres of land by the Government of Chhattisgarh for construction of permanent building at Thakurtolla, Rajnandgaon.

With an estimated cost of Rs.24.28 Crores the proposed new building will have a plinth area of 4,105.22 sq. mtrs for various services including assessment, therapeutic services, psychology, special education, cross-disability early intervention centre, skill training, long term and short training programmes, administration, conference hall, Respite care, Guest rooms, etc.

The building will also have the provision for sub-station, fire-fighting system, fire-alarm system, Lifts, Street Lighting, DG Sets, CCTV System, UPS, EPABX System, LAN networking accessories and STP.

Services provided by the Centre are Early Identification & Intervention, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Physical Medical & Rehabilitation, Psychological Intervention, Prosthetics & Orthotics, Speech Language & Hearing, Special Education, Skill Training, Vocational Training, Distribution of Assistive Devices, Teaching Learning & Communication Materials, Social Work, Placement, Outreach Services, Human Resource Development, Research & Development, Kiran Mental Health Helpline (MHRH) handled by CRC, Rajnandgaon for Chhattisgarh state, Regular Distribution of Physical Disability Assistive Devices including artificial limbs, Teaching & Learning Material (TLM) Kits to Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and BTE Hearing Aids for Persons with Hearing Impairment under ADIP Scheme.