Cloud Packers and Movers Celebrated his 5th Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Recently, Cloud Packers Movers Pvt. Ltd. Celebrated its 5th anniversary on 23rd Feb 2020 by gathering all India TSM members, Managers, Respected CEOs and other members. Cloud Packers and Movers is one of the successful start-ups in Odisha that deals with the transport industry. The company has provided a broad range of packing and moving services like packing, loading, transporting, uploading, reassembling, etc. Also, it will help people to relocate houses, offices, vehicles, pets, plants, etc., all over India.

Cloudpackers personally trained their professionals to operate their packing and moving service to avoid losses of the customer’s goods. Also, they have high-quality packaging materials and advanced equipment for packing and moving. Trained professionals and top-notch materials secured households being broken or damaged at the time of relocation.

However, people have a fear of losing or breaking their beloved households during relocation. To avoid these particular issues, the company provides high-quality packaging materials and also provides insurance to each household. If anything goes wrong and you accidentally broke any goods, the company can bear all of your losses and provide 89-90 percent compensation amount by looking at the damage.

Cloudpackes started his journey from a small town of Odisha, Balasore. And it moved to Bangalore and made its head office in Whitefiled, Bangalore. The company was founded on 23rd Feb 2017, and now it has completed its five years. With those years of operation, Cloudpackers made numerous happy and satisfied customers all over India.