Office of Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) holds daily open conferences to address grievances of IP filers

New Delhi : To further strengthen the Intellectual Property (IP) Ecosystem in the country, the Office of Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks has launched a daily “Open Conference” from 17th October 2022.

The Open Conference can be joined at https://ipindia.gov.in/newsdetail.htm?835/

It is launched with an aim to facilitate the stakeholders by reducing the requirement of visiting the IP Offices. Now, the grievances and queries of the stakeholders are being addressed virtually by the officials of IPO for quicker resolution thereby enabling faster processing of IP applications.

Since 17th October 2022 the Open Conference is being held on all working days during 10.30 am to 11.30 am. Over 104 stakeholders from all over the country joined the inaugural session of the conference. Many stakeholders join every day to bring to the notice of IP officials emerging issues in Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Copyrights domains along with suggestions they offer to redress such issues. The issues pertaining to inordinate delay by the office in taking appropriate action, gets resolved in a time bound manner from the date of raising such issue.

Based on the stakeholder inputs received during the open conference, the Indian IP Office has implemented the system of “dynamic cause list” for Trade Marks show cause hearings with effect from 1st December 2022 wherein the link for online hearing room will be made accessible on the website itself.