Bangkok: Odisha Tourism in association with FICCI held a roadshow in #Bangkok today with tourism stakeholders of Thailand. Director Tourism Mr. Sachin R. Jadhav, in the inaugural session, gave a presentation on Odisha’s diverse tourism offerings.

At a Roadshow organised by Odisha Tourism Dept in Bangkok, Amb Nagesh Singh encouraged Thai tour operators to explore tourism opportunities in Odisha. He lauded the efforts of Odisha Govt for facilitating direct flight between Bhubaneswar & Bangkok.

A panel discussion on ‘Tourism Potential of Odisha’ led by First Secretary, Indian Embassy in Thailand Dharmendra Singh was held with panelists from various domains representing MICE, Luxury Cruise & Houseboats, Heritage Palaces, Hospitality and DMCs.

Earlier in the day B2B and B2G sessions were held between the stakeholders of both countries. More than 130 Tour & Travel agents of Thailand networked with Tourism Stakeholders of Odisha during the roadshow in a bid to boost both outbound and inbound tourism.