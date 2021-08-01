Odisha: Puri District Reports 146 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 146 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,437 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 31st July New Positive Cases: 1437 In quarantine: 832 Local contacts: 605 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 47 2. Balasore: 64 3. Bargarh: 8 4. Bhadrak: 47 5. Balangir: 4 6. Boudh: 2 7. Cuttack: 190 8. Deogarh: 8 9. Dhenkanal: 21 10. Gajapati: 3 11. Ganjam: 10 12. Jagatsinghpur: 86 13. Jajpur: 66 14. Jharsuguda: 5 15. Kalahandi: 6 16. Kandhamal: 14 17. Kendrapada: 41 18. Keonjhar: 19 19. Khurda: 409 20. Koraput: 5 21. Malkangiri: 7 22. Mayurbhanj: 40 23. Nawarangpur: 2 24. Nayagarh: 36 25. Puri: 146 26. Rayagada: 11 27. Sambalpur: 16 28. Sonepur: 13 29. Sundargarh: 29 30. State Pool: 82 New recoveries: 1899 Cumulative tested: 16097412 Positive: 978705 Recovered: 956828 Active cases: 15858