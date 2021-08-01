Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 190 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 190 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,437 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 31st July
New Positive Cases: 1437
In quarantine: 832
Local contacts: 605
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 47
2. Balasore: 64
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 47
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 190
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 21
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 10
12. Jagatsinghpur: 86
13. Jajpur: 66
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kalahandi: 6
16. Kandhamal: 14
17. Kendrapada: 41
18. Keonjhar: 19
19. Khurda: 409
20. Koraput: 5
21. Malkangiri: 7
22. Mayurbhanj: 40
23. Nawarangpur: 2
24. Nayagarh: 36
25. Puri: 146
26. Rayagada: 11
27. Sambalpur: 16
28. Sonepur: 13
29. Sundargarh: 29
30. State Pool: 82
New recoveries: 1899
Cumulative tested: 16097412
Positive: 978705
Recovered: 956828
Active cases: 15858