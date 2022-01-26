Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 1959 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 1959 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 7426 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 25th Jan
New Positive Cases: 7426
Of which 0-18 years: 867
In quarantine: 4306
Local contacts: 3120
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 109
2. Balasore: 496
3. Bargarh: 134
4. Bhadrak: 100
5. Balangir: 207
6. Boudh: 98
7. Cuttack: 548
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 37
10. Gajapati: 99
11. Ganjam: 34
12. Jagatsinghpur: 129
13. Jajpur: 152
14. Jharsuguda: 45
15. Kalahandi: 188
16. Kandhamal: 123
17. Kendrapada: 84
18. Keonjhar: 136
19. Khurda: 1959
20. Koraput: 159
21. Malkangiri: 67
22. Mayurbhanj: 166
23. Nawarangpur: 117
24. Nayagarh: 245
25. Nuapada: 191
26. Puri: 106
27. Rayagada: 131
28. Sambalpur: 160
29. Sonepur: 212
30. Sundargarh: 778
31. State Pool: 391
New recoveries: 10244
Cumulative tested: 27318915
Positive: 1225268
Recovered: 1142161
Active cases: 74512