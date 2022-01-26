Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 548 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 548 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 7426 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 25th Jan

New Positive Cases: 7426

Of which 0-18 years: 867

In quarantine: 4306

Local contacts: 3120

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 109

2. Balasore: 496

3. Bargarh: 134

4. Bhadrak: 100

5. Balangir: 207

6. Boudh: 98

7. Cuttack: 548

8. Deogarh: 25

9. Dhenkanal: 37

10. Gajapati: 99

11. Ganjam: 34

12. Jagatsinghpur: 129

13. Jajpur: 152

14. Jharsuguda: 45

15. Kalahandi: 188

16. Kandhamal: 123

17. Kendrapada: 84

18. Keonjhar: 136

19. Khurda: 1959

20. Koraput: 159

21. Malkangiri: 67

22. Mayurbhanj: 166

23. Nawarangpur: 117

24. Nayagarh: 245

25. Nuapada: 191

26. Puri: 106

27. Rayagada: 131

28. Sambalpur: 160

29. Sonepur: 212

30. Sundargarh: 778

31. State Pool: 391

New recoveries: 10244

Cumulative tested: 27318915

Positive: 1225268

Recovered: 1142161

Active cases: 74512