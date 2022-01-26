Odisha reports 7426 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7426 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1225268. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1959 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 548 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 25th Jan

New Positive Cases: 7426

Of which 0-18 years: 867

In quarantine: 4306

Local contacts: 3120

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 109

2. Balasore: 496

3. Bargarh: 134

4. Bhadrak: 100

5. Balangir: 207

6. Boudh: 98

7. Cuttack: 548

8. Deogarh: 25

9. Dhenkanal: 37

10. Gajapati: 99

11. Ganjam: 34

12. Jagatsinghpur: 129

13. Jajpur: 152

14. Jharsuguda: 45

15. Kalahandi: 188

16. Kandhamal: 123

17. Kendrapada: 84

18. Keonjhar: 136

19. Khurda: 1959

20. Koraput: 159

21. Malkangiri: 67

22. Mayurbhanj: 166

23. Nawarangpur: 117

24. Nayagarh: 245

25. Nuapada: 191

26. Puri: 106

27. Rayagada: 131

28. Sambalpur: 160

29. Sonepur: 212

30. Sundargarh: 778

31. State Pool: 391

New recoveries: 10244

Cumulative tested: 27318915

Positive: 1225268

Recovered: 1142161

Active cases: 74512