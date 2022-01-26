Odisha reports 7426 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7426 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1225268. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1959 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 548 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 25th Jan
New Positive Cases: 7426
Of which 0-18 years: 867
In quarantine: 4306
Local contacts: 3120
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 109
2. Balasore: 496
3. Bargarh: 134
4. Bhadrak: 100
5. Balangir: 207
6. Boudh: 98
7. Cuttack: 548
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 37
10. Gajapati: 99
11. Ganjam: 34
12. Jagatsinghpur: 129
13. Jajpur: 152
14. Jharsuguda: 45
15. Kalahandi: 188
16. Kandhamal: 123
17. Kendrapada: 84
18. Keonjhar: 136
19. Khurda: 1959
20. Koraput: 159
21. Malkangiri: 67
22. Mayurbhanj: 166
23. Nawarangpur: 117
24. Nayagarh: 245
25. Nuapada: 191
26. Puri: 106
27. Rayagada: 131
28. Sambalpur: 160
29. Sonepur: 212
30. Sundargarh: 778
31. State Pool: 391
New recoveries: 10244
Cumulative tested: 27318915
Positive: 1225268
Recovered: 1142161
Active cases: 74512