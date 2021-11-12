Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 129 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 129 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 263 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 11th November
New Positive Cases: 263
Of which 0-18 years: 44
In quarantine: 153
Local contacts: 110
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 21
5. Deogarh: 7
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Gajapati: 9
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 2
10. Jajpur: 10
11. Jharsuguda: 1
12. Kendrapada: 2
13. Keonjhar: 2
14. Khurda: 129
15. Koraput: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 4
17. Nawarangpur: 2
18. Puri: 7
19. Sambalpur: 6
20. Sundargarh: 9
21. State Pool: 32
New recoveries: 308
Cumulative tested: 22717243
Positive: 1044962
Recovered: 1033652
Active cases: 2884