Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 129 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 129 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 263 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 11th November

New Positive Cases: 263

Of which 0-18 years: 44

In quarantine: 153

Local contacts: 110

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 21

5. Deogarh: 7

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Gajapati: 9

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 2

10. Jajpur: 10

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kendrapada: 2

13. Keonjhar: 2

14. Khurda: 129

15. Koraput: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 4

17. Nawarangpur: 2

18. Puri: 7

19. Sambalpur: 6

20. Sundargarh: 9

21. State Pool: 32

New recoveries: 308

Cumulative tested: 22717243

Positive: 1044962

Recovered: 1033652

Active cases: 2884