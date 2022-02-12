Odisha: Khordha reports 223 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 223 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1539 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 11th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1539
Of which 0-18 years: 342
In quarantine: 897
Local contacts: 642
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 119
2. Balasore: 40
3. Bargarh: 23
4. Bhadrak: 25
5. Balangir: 10
6. Boudh: 27
7. Cuttack: 85
8. Deogarh: 37
9. Dhenkanal: 11
10. Gajapati: 44
11. Ganjam: 55
12. Jagatsinghpur: 35
13. Jajpur: 50
14. Jharsuguda: 23
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 38
18. Keonjhar: 53
19. Khurda: 223
20. Koraput: 72
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 53
23. Nawarangpur: 32
24. Nayagarh: 36
25. Nuapada: 26
26. Puri: 33
27. Rayagada: 75
28. Sambalpur: 65
29. Sonepur: 17
30. Sundargarh: 124
31. State Pool: 52
New recoveries: 2483
Cumulative tested: 28355937
Positive: 1276114
Recovered: 1253914
Active cases: 13285