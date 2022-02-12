India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 172.29 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 46.82 lakh Doses (46,82,662) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.29 Cr (1,72,29,47,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,92,76,398sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,99,129 2nd Dose 99,25,930 Precaution Dose 38,43,355 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,04,547 2nd Dose 1,73,65,848 Precaution Dose 52,54,095 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,16,76,693 2nd Dose 1,34,05,389 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,75,07,850 2nd Dose 42,46,10,572 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,15,06,600 2nd Dose 17,58,88,520 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,58,00,368 2nd Dose 10,95,79,128 Precaution Dose 77,79,664 Precaution Dose 1,68,77,114 Total 1,72,29,47,688

1,36,962 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,14,68,120.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.37%.

50,407new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 6,10,443. Active cases constitute 1.43% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,50,532tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 74.93 Cr (74,93,20,579) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 5.07% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.48%.