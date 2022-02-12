India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 172.29 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 46.82 lakh Doses (46,82,662) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.29 Cr (1,72,29,47,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,92,76,398sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,99,129
2nd Dose 99,25,930
Precaution Dose 38,43,355
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,04,547
2nd Dose 1,73,65,848
Precaution Dose 52,54,095
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,16,76,693
2nd Dose 1,34,05,389
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,75,07,850
2nd Dose 42,46,10,572
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,15,06,600
2nd Dose 17,58,88,520
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,58,00,368
2nd Dose 10,95,79,128
Precaution Dose 77,79,664
Precaution Dose 1,68,77,114
Total 1,72,29,47,688

 

1,36,962 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,14,68,120.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.37%.

 

50,407new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 6,10,443. Active cases constitute 1.43% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,50,532tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 74.93 Cr (74,93,20,579) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 5.07% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.48%.

 

