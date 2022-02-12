Odisha: Cuttcak reports 85 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 85 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1539 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 11th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1539

Of which 0-18 years: 342

In quarantine: 897

Local contacts: 642

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 119

2. Balasore: 40

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 27

7. Cuttack: 85

8. Deogarh: 37

9. Dhenkanal: 11

10. Gajapati: 44

11. Ganjam: 55

12. Jagatsinghpur: 35

13. Jajpur: 50

14. Jharsuguda: 23

15. Kalahandi: 35

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 38

18. Keonjhar: 53

19. Khurda: 223

20. Koraput: 72

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 53

23. Nawarangpur: 32

24. Nayagarh: 36

25. Nuapada: 26

26. Puri: 33

27. Rayagada: 75

28. Sambalpur: 65

29. Sonepur: 17

30. Sundargarh: 124

31. State Pool: 52

New recoveries: 2483

Cumulative tested: 28355937

Positive: 1276114

Recovered: 1253914

Active cases: 13285