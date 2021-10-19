Odisha: Khordha District Reports 305 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 305 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 556 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 18th October
New Positive Cases: 556
Of which 0-18 years: 87
In quarantine: 324
Local contacts: 232
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bhadrak: 8
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 7
6. Cuttack: 41
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 11
10. Jajpur: 11
11. Jharsuguda: 5
12. Kendrapada: 8
13. Keonjhar: 3
14. Khurda: 305
15. Koraput: 3
16. Malkangiri: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 15
18. Puri: 12
19. Sambalpur: 17
20. Sundargarh: 18
21. State Pool: 71
New recoveries: 530
Cumulative tested: 21175476
Positive: 1035973
Recovered: 1022780
Active cases: 4846