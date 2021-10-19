Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 41 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 41 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 556 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 18th October

New Positive Cases: 556

Of which 0-18 years: 87

In quarantine: 324

Local contacts: 232

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bhadrak: 8

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 7

6. Cuttack: 41

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 11

10. Jajpur: 11

11. Jharsuguda: 5

12. Kendrapada: 8

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 305

15. Koraput: 3

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 15

18. Puri: 12

19. Sambalpur: 17

20. Sundargarh: 18

21. State Pool: 71

New recoveries: 530

Cumulative tested: 21175476

Positive: 1035973

Recovered: 1022780

Active cases: 4846