ICAR-CIFA celebrated Kisan Samman Diwas in Turintira Village, Balipatna, Khordha

Bhubaneswar: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture and KVK, Bhubaneswar celebrated Kisan Samman Diwas, on 23rd December 2023, with the support of FARMER First Project in Turintira village of Balipatna Block, Khordha. Dr. Harapriya Nayak, Head KVK-Khordha, Dr. Pushpa Choudhury, Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Mrs. Sukanti Behera, SMS, KVK-Khordha addressed the farmers and farm women queries. They encouraged the farmers to practice the scientific approaches of fish farming and agriculture. Mrs. Sumitra Behera, Secretary and Mrs. Dharitree Mohanty member of the SHG- Bhagabati Basudeva Swayamseva Gosthi, Turintira shared their experiences with CIFA scientists. In this programme two farm women Sasmita Swain, Taraboi and Sumita Sahu, Bagalpur with three SHGs – Maa Tarini SHG, Aloi, Kala Kanhu SHG, Dorobanga and Surabhi SHG, Aitalanga were felicitated for their achievements in aquaculture and farming practices. Around 100 farmers and farm women were participated in the programme.