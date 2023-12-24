Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan calls for making sports mainstream at the International Conference on Holistic Approach towards Performance and Safety in Sports (ICHAPSS-2023)

Cuttack : The Faculty of Health and Wellness at Sri Sri University hosted the 3-day International Conference on Holistic Approach towards Performance and Safety in Sports (ICHAPSS-2023). The conference, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and supported by Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), International Association of Physical Education and Sports Incorporated (IAPES), the Art of Living Foundation, and the World Forum for Ethics in Business, etc. is aimed to raise the standards in sports science.

The three-day academic event from 21-23 December, 2023 witnessed all stakeholders of Sports in one platform a galaxy of dignitaries. There were 30 scientific sessions on diverse issues relating to Sports Physiology, Biomechanics, Physiotherapy, Management, Technology in Sports, Yoga, Inclusive Sports, Psychology, Physical Education, Medicine, Nutrition, Osteopathy, Injury Prevention and Safety, Ergonomics, and Scientific Coaching etc. The participants explored sports osteopathy, physiology, and biomechanics in the pre-conference workshops. This global gathering discussed cutting-edge research, creative techniques, and shared experiences that will change sports worldwide.

The valedictory programme was graced by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Minister Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India as the chief guest. Shri Pradhan, addressing the audience, emphasized the government’s commitment to reshaping the sports mindset through policies outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. He highlighted the transformation of sports into an integral part of academics, not merely an extracurricular activity. The Hon’ble Minister praised the university’s research and innovation output, emphasizing its role in fostering self-reliance and contributing to the nation’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

In his comprehensive address, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan touched upon various key topics. He emphasized on giving equal importance to competency along with skills, recognizing the multifaceted aspects of holistic development. He also advocated for the inclusion of adventure sports at Sri Sri University, emphasizing the role of such activities in enhancing physical and mental well-being.

Shri Pradhan highlighted Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s message of peace and the unique vision of the university, emphasizing the importance of spiritual well-being in conjunction with physical fitness. The Minister pointed out that Odisha has the potential for sports beyond hockey, encouraging diversification and exploration of various sports to tap into the state’s rich sporting heritage.

In a noteworthy address to the esteemed gathering, Dr. Piyush Jain, Secretary of the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), unveiled groundbreaking collaborations underway at Sri Sri University. Dr. Jain shared with the audience the ambitious plans for the establishment of a cutting-edge facility — the Sri Sri Centre for Athletics. The primary objective of this initiative is to develop an international-level athletics track, setting the stage for a series of Rural, State, and National Level events scheduled for the upcoming year. Dr. Jain expressed enthusiasm about these events, designed to provide a platform for talent nurturing, with a specific focus on regions like Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Prof. (Mrs.) Rajita Kulkarni, President of Sri Sri University, highlighted the groundbreaking strides in holistic development showcased at the conference, particularly in the domains of sports, osteopathy, and ergonomics. She applauded the leadership, both at the central and state levels, for prioritizing sports and recognizing its significance in national development.

Over 100 distinguished sports science and physical education lecturers enhanced the quality of the program. About 70 research articles were recognized and debated in the sports fraternity, boosting awareness and helping the society. With 259 participants from 11 Indian states, ICHAPSS 2023 showed its importance in sports science. The guests of the inaugural session were Padmashree (Dr.) Dilip Tirkey, Olympian Smt Anuradha Biswal among others.

Prof. Dr. B.R Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Sri Sri University recollected the values of Indian Knowledge System and emphasised its need in the present generation. Swami Satya Chaitanya, Director Operations; Prof. Anil Kumar Sharma, Dean Academics, Research & Extension; Dr. Deepa Vinay, Executive Registrar, Prof. Tirthankar Ghosh, Dean Faculty of Health and Wellness and Organizing Secretary Professor were present from the University among others.

Prof. Dr. Arun Kumar Uppal, Chairman of the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), a guest in the event guided the event for its success.

The International Conference on Holistic Approach towards Performance and Safety in Sports served as a platform for visionary discussions, aligning with the government’s commitment to holistic development through sports and education. Hon’ble Minister also inaugurated the Sri Sri Global Center for Natural Farming and saw the Start-Up Exhibition in Sri Sri University.

ICHAPSS-2023 brought together professionals, practitioners, and organizations worldwide to advance sports performance, safety, and holistic well-being.