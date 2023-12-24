PM Narendra Modi congratulates Bengalurean for Kempegowda International Airport T2 winning world special prize for interior

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today congratulated the people of Bengaluru on Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2 winning the World Special prize for an Interior 2023 in the airports category.

He also shared pictures from the Terminal building’s inauguration last year.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“A commendable feat! Congratulations to the people of Bengaluru.

Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport is not just a gateway to the vibrant city of Bengaluru but also a showcase of architectural brilliance. This accomplishment reflects the country’s growing prowess in combining world-class infrastructure with artistic beauty.

Here are glimpses from the Terminal building’s inauguration last year.”