Special Campaign 3.0 for Swachhata organized by ICAR-CIFA

Bhubaneswar: ICAR- Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar, Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha in association with the Chasabasa Farmer Producer Company Ltd., Rajas, Balipatna jointly organized Special Campaign 3.0 for Swachhata at Rajas village, Balipatna Block of Khordha District on 2nd October 2023. Dr. P. Das, Principal Scientist and Chairman, Swachhata Campaign 3.0 of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar communicated the awareness message on “Cleanliness for Health and Hygiene” to the villagers followed by the Swachhata Pledge. The villagers joined the cleanliness drive with ICAR-CIFA team very actively to clean the roads, community places and surrounding areas of the village and got aware of proper waste disposal procedures. On this special occasion, Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha in collaboration with the Chasabasa Farmer Producer Company Ltd., Rajas, Balipatna distributed 100 nos. of mango fruit plant saplings among the Women Self Help Group members of Rajas village. About 155 participants including famers and women SHG from Rajas village, Scientists and Staff members of ICAR-CIFA, KVK-Khordha, Chairman and members of Chasabasa Farmer Producer Company Ltd., Rajas, Balipatna Block, Khordha District participated in the Swachhata Programme.