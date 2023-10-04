Hyundai Announces Six Airbags as Standard for All Models and Hyundai VERNA awarded 5-Star Rating by GNCAP #Safetyforall

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today announced three key announcements cementing HMIL’s proactive approach towards introducing safer mobility solutions for Indian customers.

All Hyundai models are now available with 6 Airbags as standard, across all variants.

As a testament to safety, Hyundai VERNA scores five-star rating in Adult & Child Occupant Protection by Global NCAP.

Working towards a safer roadmap for India, HMIL announced its voluntary participation in BNCAP with 3 models to begin with, more models to follow.

Commenting on the landmark announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, said “At Hyundai ‘Safety-for-all’ is our utmost priority and we have been benchmark creators in standardization of vehicle safety features. Now, we are elated to announce the standardization of 6 Airbags across all models & all variants. Additionally, HMIL has achieved a key milestone in its roadmap for safer mobility, with Hyundai VERNA being rated as 5-Star, for Adult & Child Occupant Protection by GNCAP. We are not just a provider of smart mobility solutions, but also safer mobility solutions. HMIL will continue to spearhead efforts in raising vehicular safety standards in India, thus making Indian roads safer for all.”

Hyundai Motor India, since inception has endeavoured to introduce safety technologies which are increasingly accessible to customers. The year 2023, saw HMIL achieve key safety milestones through standardization of critical safety equipment and bolstering of active & passive safety features in high volume models.

Key safety enhancement initiatives taken by HMIL in 2023:

Hyundai VERNA, 5-star rated by GNCAP:

A suite of active & passive safety features, combined with a strong body-structure, aided Hyundai VERNA in achieving a 5-star rating in GNCAP testing.

To ensure occupants are cocooned in a cabin of safety, Hyundai VERNA features extensive use of Advanced High Strength Steel & High Strength Steel. The Hyundai VERNA body shell features structural reinforcements with increased thickness of the side reinforcement and material addition in centre & front floor application, resulting in peak body stiffness. Further, Hyundai VERNA has been designed with robust structural connectivity resulting in optimum distribution of energy flow.

Developed to deliver futuristic mobility experiences, Hyundai VERNA features over 30 Standard Safety Features such as 6 Airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control) with VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Impact sensing auto door unlock, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), ISOFIX, Headlamp Escort Function, etc. Additionally, Hyundai VERNA comes equipped with over 65 safety features including advanced safety features such as Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS, Front Parking Sensors, Electronic Parking Brake and TPMS (Highline) to name a few.

With over 65 safety features, 6 Airbags as Standard, Level 2 ADAS and now featuring a GNCAP 5-star safety rating, Hyundai VERNA stands out as the safest sedan in the segment.