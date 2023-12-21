ICAR-CIFA organised Farmer-Scientist Interface Programme on Freshwater Aquaculture in Aloi, Balipatna, Khordha

ICAR- Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar organized a one-day Farmer-Scientist Interface program on Freshwater Aquaculture in the Aloi village Balipatna, Khordha on 13.12.2023. The program mainly focused to enhance the skills of men and women of Aloi under the Farmer FIRST Project. Events like these not only provide valuable information to farmers but also create a platform for exchanging ideas and experiences between scientists and farmers. The participation of around 160 beneficiaries indicated a positive response from the community. Such initiatives play a crucial role in bridging the gap between scientific knowledge and practical application in agriculture and aquaculture. On this occasion Scientists from ICAR-CIFA, Dr. G. S. Saha, Dr. Himashu Shekhar Swain, Dr. Husne Banu and Mr. A. S. Mahapatra emphasized the importance of aquaculture and utilization of the latest technology from ICAR-CIFA for maximizing productivity in ponds and fields.

Mr. Bikram Nayak, a successful farmer and Krushak Shaathi, from village Purohitpur, in the program shared his practical field experiences in integrated farming systems and made farmers aware of the real-life constraints in farming practices. Mrs. Mamata Swain, the President, and Mrs. Manjulata Patra, the Secretary of the Self-Help Group Mahasangha, shared their experiences in freshwater aquaculture. Lastly, Mr. A. S. Mahapatra offered the vote of thanks.