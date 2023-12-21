Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru’s Terminal 2 earns UNESCO’s recognition as one of the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airports’ and the coveted ‘World Special Prize for an Interior 2023’

Bengaluru – Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has been honoured with prestigious accolades at the UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles. The airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) has secured recognition as one of the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airports’ and has been awarded the coveted ‘World Special Prize for an Interior 2023.’

The World Judges Panel for the Prix Versailles 2023, chaired by Elie Saab (renowned fashion designer), revealed the latest architectural projects to win a World Title. BLR Airport is the only Indian airport to receive this esteemed recognition, highlighting the airport’s commitment to exceptional design and architecture on a global scale. This remarkable achievement positions BLR Airport amongst the top airports globally.

The Prix Versailles, established in 2015, focuses on “intelligent sustainability” as a cultural driver, acknowledging innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and values of social interaction.

T2, also known as the “Terminal in a Garden,” was inaugurated on November 11, 2022. Encompassing 255,661 square meters, the terminal is built upon four foundational pillars: technological leadership, a terminal in a garden, environmental and ecological stewardship, and a celebration of Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture. Embraced in engineered bamboo, the terminal’s interiors offer a contemporary yet classic ambiance. The terminal also features a spacious indoor garden with rammed-earth walls and waterfalls, as well as hanging planted bells, adding to the terminal’s unique aesthetic.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, said, “The nomination of Terminal 2 for the 2023 Prix Versailles Award is a moment of immense pride, and we are pleased to see the terminal receiving the recognition it deserves. T2, with its unique blend of art and technology, serves as a distinctive gateway, leaving a lasting impression on global travellers and offering a glimpse of the rich offerings of our state and country.”

In Phase 1, T2 is designed to accommodate 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA), aligning with its vision of blending functionality with aesthetic appeal. T2 aims to be a visual delight to all passengers with its insightfully curated art and décor elements that are part of its recently launched Art Programme that promises to be awe-inspiring making passengers’ journey through the terminal an unforgettable experience. The sustainable design of T2, the world’s largest terminal pre-certified with a Platinum LEED rating by the US Green Building Council before operational commencement, reflects the airport’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Additionally, it has garnered the prestigious Platinum certification under the IGBC Green New Building rating system.