Odisha reports 556 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 556 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1035973. Khordha district registered the Highest of 305 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 41 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 18th October

New Positive Cases: 556

Of which 0-18 years: 87

In quarantine: 324

Local contacts: 232

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bhadrak: 8

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 7

6. Cuttack: 41

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 11

10. Jajpur: 11

11. Jharsuguda: 5

12. Kendrapada: 8

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 305

15. Koraput: 3

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 15

18. Puri: 12

19. Sambalpur: 17

20. Sundargarh: 18

21. State Pool: 71

New recoveries: 530

Cumulative tested: 21175476

Positive: 1035973

Recovered: 1022780

Active cases: 4846