Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt today approved 8 Industrial Projects with an investment of Rs 1250 Crore.

Investment Proposals:

📌 3 investment proposals for production of grain-based ethanol, with an investment of Rs.810 crore. Projects are proposed to be set up in Sonepur, Bolangir and Nabarangpur districts.

📌 Cutting-edge manufacturing unit for producing 1,80,000 of steel doors and windows along with other products, with an investment of Rs 147.64 crore.

📌 Proposal by Vedanta Limited to set up 4.5 million ton per annum (MTPA) iron ore beneficiation plant at Koida in Sundergarh district with an investment of Rs 80 crore.

📌Odisha Govt panel has approved the proposals of Nezone Tubes Utkal Limited (Rs. 105 crore), B.K. International Private Limited (Rs. 52 crore) and Mamta Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. (Rs. 50 crore).

These projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,640 persons.