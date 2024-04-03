Odisha Governor inaugurated New Expansion Of Kalinga Hospital with state-of-the-art facilities

Bhubaneswar : KALINGA HOSPITAL Ltd. (KHL) Bhubaneswar, a leading healthcare provider of Odisha dedicated to delivering excellence in patient care, inaugurated its new expansion with state-of-the-art facilities and showcase its commitment to advancing healthcare in the community.

KHL introduces a new Block (Dr. SK Dash Block) of Kalinga Hospital, which is solely funded by Dr. Sita Kantha Dash, Chairman, KHL, where the following facilities added to enhance the features of Kalinga hospital Ltd:

• Increase of 50 beds with state-of-the-art facilities including 30 ICU beds

• Additional 4 OTs – the facilities like advanced Ortho Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Renal Sciences & Gastro Sciences surgeries

• Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) with advanced technology and enhanced equipment

• Expansion of kidney transplant unit where infection control is our key focus

• Advanced isolation critical care unit, centralized nursing system in the new intensive care unit (ICU) enhances the turn-around time for patient’s response

• The new unit had advanced gastro sciences, day care unit, where along with advanced equipment, patients may undergo gastro procedures in a day-care service

• Rehabilitation and physiotherapy unit is an added service in this building a dedicated Precision Medicine Centre, leveraging genetic information and advanced diagnostics for personalized treatment plans.

“I commend Dr. Sita Kantha Dash, Chairman and the entire team at KALINGA HOSPITAL Ltd. for their unwavering dedication to providing quality healthcare services to our citizens. Your efforts to enhance the well-being of our community are truly commendable and reflect the spirit of service and compassion that defines our state.” said Shri Raghubar Das, Hon’ble Governor, Odisha.

“Over the past two years, our path has been one of preservance and growth. Despite encountering challenges, our dedicated team has risen above hurdles to achieve triumphs. With a new leadership team in place, we stand ready to usher a new era of healthcare excellence going stronger everyday, “said, Dr Sita Kantha Dash, Chairman, KALINGA HOSPITAL Ltd.

“The grand inauguration of the A3 Block, named the “Dr. SK Dash Block,” in honour of our esteemed Chairman’s invaluable contributions. This monumental event marks a pivotal moment in our journey, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare excellence. I wish to express my deepest gratitude to our esteemed Chairman, whose visionary leadership has illuminated our path throughout this transformative journey.” said, Ms Nilanjana Mukherjee, Managing Director, KALINGA HOSPITAL Ltd.

As we embark on this transformative journey, we are proud to have you alongside us, witnessing the evolution of a healthcare institution that has been an integral part of our community since 3 decades.