Chief of Royal Australian Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, Visits

During his official visit to India, VAdm Mark Hammond, Chief of Royal Australian Navy, interacted with Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy at New Delhi on 03 Apr 24. Discussions focused on avenues to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation, including increased operational engagements, training exchanges, information sharing, etc.

Earlier today, VAdm Mark Hammond laid a ceremonial wreath at the National War Memorial and was thereafter welcomed with the customary Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Navy at the South Block, New Delhi. During the visit from 02- 06 Apr 24, he is also scheduled to call on Chief of the Defense, Chief of the Air Staff and Defense Secretary at New Delhi.

VAdm Mark Hammond is scheduled to visit Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command (at Kochi) and Western Naval Command (at Mumbai) wherein he would interact with the respective Commanders-in-Chiefs, visit INS Vikrant, Druv Simulator, ND(Mbi) and M/s MDL.

India and Australia share commonality of perspective on several contemporary maritime security issues in the Indo- Pacific and have been working together closely in several bilateral and multilateral fora such as Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS), ASEAN Defence Minister’s Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) and QUAD.

Coming on the heels of successful participation of Royal Australian Ship HMNAS Warramunga during MILAN 24 and recently conducted maritime exercises, the visit by the Chief of Royal Australian Navy further consolidates the strong and long lasting bilateral relations between both navies.