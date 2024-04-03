NTPC delivers stellar performance in Coal Production and Despatch in FY ‘24

NTPC Ltd., India’s leading integrated power utility has recorded a stellar performance from its five operational captive coal mines with record coal production of 34.39 MMT till 31st March in FY24, surpassing the actual target of 34 MMT set by Govt. of India with a significant YoY growth of 48.21 %.

The company achieved an impressive coal dispatch of 34.15 MMT till 31st March ,2024 in FY24, with an increase of 55.50 % YoY Growth. Further it achieved capex utilization of 1640 Crores which is 104.8 % of the target of 1565 Crores.

In addition, NTPC Coal mining achieved Highest ever single day coal production & dispatch of 1.8 LMT (on 30.03.2024) and 1.29 LMT (on 28.03.2024) respectively. Coal production has commenced from Kerendari Coal mining Project ,NTPC ‘s 5 th Captive Mine. All coal mines of NTPC have achieved and exceeded their targets and geared up to set new benchmarks in the future.

Dulanga CMP has achieved 5 Star rating from the Ministry of Coal, and it has stood amongst the top 3 mines of the country for the last three years .NTPC Mining Limited (NML) has received a credit rating of AAA from CRISIL & CARE.

NTPC Mining Limited (NML), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited has received a vesting order of all 6 coal mines from the Ministry of Coal and it has won the bid for North Dadu (East) coal block in the coal block auction conducted by the Ministry of Coal.

Till date, NTPC has produced about 103 + million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal from its five operational captive coal mines i.e Pakri Barwadih &,Chatt-Bariatu & Kerendari Coal Mines in Jharkhand, Dulanga Coal Mine in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

NML is fueling 13% of NTPC Thermal Generation thereby contributing towards Energy Atmanirbhata and envisions reaching the capacity of 100 million Tonnes per Annum.

NML remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable power to the nation. This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC’s dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India’s energy demands. The company will continue to implement innovative technologies and safety practices to further enhance its performance and support the nation’s energy goals.