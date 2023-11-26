Odisha Government Facilitates Bank Linkage for Mission Shakti Groups Under MUKTA Projects

Bhubaneswar, 26 November: The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by directing all district collectors to facilitate bank linkage for Mission Shakti Groups (MSGs) involved in projects sanctioned under the Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan (MUKTA).

In a bid to streamline the execution of MUKTA projects sanctioned for the year 2023-24, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has issued a directive to collectors, municipal commissioners, and executive officers of various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state.

Under this initiative, the state government has announced interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for Mission Shakti Groups, aimed at fostering socio-economic empowerment among women SHGs in Odisha.

This strategic move aims to bolster the financial backbone of MSGs engaged in various projects under MUKTA, fostering greater financial inclusion and facilitating the growth and success of women-led initiatives in the state.