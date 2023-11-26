Nepal Investment Summit, 2024 to be held on April 21-22 in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: The 1st meeting of the Nepal Investment Summit, 2024 Steering Committee led by the Hon. Finance Minister & Vice Chairperson of the Investment Board Nepal, Mr. Prakash Sharan Mahat held today in the Ministry of Finance, Nepal . The Govt of Nepal has decided to convene NIS 2024 on April 21-22.

According to Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, preparations are going on to hold the Summit on the given date. The very first meeting of the Summit’s steering committee coordinated by the Finance Minister took place today.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the Finance Minister said the Summit aims not to only attract foreign investment but also to encourage the mobilisation of domestic investment and investment from the non-resident Nepali community. “Nepali embassies abroad will be mobilised for facilitating the hosting of the Summit.”

Two committees have been formed in preparation for the Summit: an implementation committee led by the Chief Secretary and a technical committee led by the Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Supplies. The Summit’s Secretariat will be located at the Office of the Investment Board.