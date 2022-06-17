OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha  Government decides to develop amenities in the periphery of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabiltation Training and Research at Olatpur in Cuttack district, to develop healthcare system of area

Bhubaneswar: For providing benefits to hundreds of patients, Odisha Government has decided to develop amenities in the periphery of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabiltation Training and Research at Olatpur in Cuttack district, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

