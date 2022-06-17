Bhubaneswar: For providing benefits to hundreds of patients, Odisha Government has decided to develop amenities in the periphery of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabiltation Training and Research at Olatpur in Cuttack district, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.
Odisha Government decides to develop amenities in the periphery of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabiltation Training and Research at Olatpur in Cuttack district, to develop healthcare system of area
Prev Post
Odisha government celebrates Malaria Awareness Month from June 1 to 30 provides free of cost testing and malaria treatment at all government health centers