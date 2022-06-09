Odisha : Enterprise spreading sunshine with MSME’s NSSH support

New Delhi :Sujit Kumar Parida hails from Odisha. His unit Green Filament is a successful business venture which develops solar products. In this, he was supported by Ministry of MSME’s scheme of National SC ST Hub (NSSH) and availed benefits like Single Point Registration Scheme (SPRS), MSME Mart Portal, tender information and tender execution.

Sujit says, “Around Rs 20 lakh of tender value was received only due to the handholding support of field offices of NSSH and for this I thank whole heartedly to the Ministry.”

His enterprise not just introduced the concept of solar products and increased people’s savings but also provided employment and training opportunities to the youth of the area.