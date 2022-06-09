Launch of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna(PMMSY) Dashboard

New Delhi :Digital India is a flagship programme of the Government of India with the vision to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. The programme covers multiple Government Ministries and Departments with the aim of building a culture of ‘good governance’ that functions on evidence-based decision making. It is in line with Prime Minister’s vision to use technology as a means to empower and as a tool that bridges the distance between hope and opportunity. In view of the same, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying launched the PMMSY MIS dashboard on 7th June 2022. The occasion was graced by Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Dr L Murugan, Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Information and Broadcasting, Shri J.N. Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr J Balaji, Joint Secretary (Marine Fisheries), Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries) and other senior officials.

PMMSY scheme was launched in May 2020 with the highest ever investment of Rs. 20,050 crores for focussed and holistic development of the fisheries sector while ensuring socio-economic wellbeing of fishermen, fish farmers and other stakeholders. Till date a total project investment of Rs 7242.90 Crores (FY 2020-22) has been done under PMMSY. Keeping in view the vast scope of the PMMSY scheme with multitude locations and components and move towards digitalisation, it is imperative to put a Management Information System (MIS) in place for aggregating information on one platform. The PMMSY MIS dashboard aims at (i) effective monitoring of the PMMSY scheme activities and their progress in all participating States/UTs (ii) strategically utilising the information for informed decision making. PMMSY MIS application aggregates the data from all participating states/UTs, analyses the data and projects the data in form of a dashboard for sectoral insights. Key performance parameters are used for projecting overall performance at national and State/UT levels, thus highlighting specific achievements and gaps.

With the realisiation of this strategic technological initiative, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying congratulated and appreciated the efforts of the department officials and the technical team from the PMMSY – PMC (Project Management Consultant).

As the data is fed into the MIS system at district level by each participating States/UT, the platform is a true indicator of the PMMSY scheme progress. The information is further used for coordination, gap analysis and requirement to take corrective actions. With many other technological development activities in pipeline for MIS dashboard improvement, the Department of Fisheries and PMC team has been simultaneously making efforts for on boarding of all the states/UTs through hands-on training on the platform and creating awareness.