Rashtriya Puruskar Portal launched, nominations open for various Awards

New Delhi :Several civilian awards have been instituted by various Ministries/Departments/Agencies of the Government of India to recognize people who have excelled and made exceptional contribution in their fields.

For inviting nominations for various awards, a common Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ) has been developed by the Government so as to bring together all the Awards of the various Ministries/Departments/Agencies of the Government of India under one digital platform to ensure transparency and public partnership (Jan Bhagidari). This Portal aims to facilitate citizens to nominate individuals/organizations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India.

Currently, nominations/recommendations for the following Awards are open:

Padma Awards- Nomination open till 15/09/2022

Sardar Patel National Unity Award- Nomination open till 31/07/2022

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award- Nomination open till 16/06/2022

Jeevan Raksha Padak series of Awards- Nomination open till 30/09/2022

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Telecom Skill Excellence Award- Nomination open till 16/06/2022.

For further details and making nominations, please visit Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ).