Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 6 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 6 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 156 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 27th December
New Positive Cases: 156
Of which 0-18 years: 20
In quarantine: 93
Local contacts: 63
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 6
2. Bhadrak: 3
3. Cuttack: 6
4. Dhenkanal: 2
5. Ganjam: 3
6. Jagatsinghpur: 2
7. Jajpur: 5
8. Jharsuguda: 5
9. Keonjhar: 4
10. Khurda: 83
11. Koraput: 1
12. Mayurbhanj: 2
13. Nayagarh: 1
14. Puri: 5
15. Sambalpur: 3
16. Sundargarh: 5
17. State Pool: 20
New recoveries: 167
Cumulative tested: 25335656
Positive: 1054160
Recovered: 1044093
Active cases: 1559