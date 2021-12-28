Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 6 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 6 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 156 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 27th December

New Positive Cases: 156

Of which 0-18 years: 20

In quarantine: 93

Local contacts: 63

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 6

2. Bhadrak: 3

3. Cuttack: 6

4. Dhenkanal: 2

5. Ganjam: 3

6. Jagatsinghpur: 2

7. Jajpur: 5

8. Jharsuguda: 5

9. Keonjhar: 4

10. Khurda: 83

11. Koraput: 1

12. Mayurbhanj: 2

13. Nayagarh: 1

14. Puri: 5

15. Sambalpur: 3

16. Sundargarh: 5

17. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 167

Cumulative tested: 25335656

Positive: 1054160

Recovered: 1044093

Active cases: 1559