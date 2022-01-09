Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 360 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 360 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 4714 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 8th Jan
New Positive Cases: 4714
Of which 0-18 years: 416
In quarantine: 2755
Local contacts: 1959
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 22
2. Balasore: 123
3. Bargarh: 56
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 99
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 360
8. Deogarh: 36
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Gajapati: 32
11. Ganjam: 70
12. Jagatsinghpur: 63
13. Jajpur: 83
14. Jharsuguda: 154
15. Kalahandi: 15
16. Kandhamal: 13
17. Kendrapada: 10
18. Keonjhar: 43
19. Khurda: 1619
20. Koraput: 65
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 113
23. Nawarangpur: 37
24. Nayagarh: 34
25. Nuapada: 32
26. Puri: 119
27. Rayagada: 31
28. Sambalpur: 437
29. Sonepur: 46
30. Sundargarh: 662
31. State Pool: 315
New recoveries: 260
Cumulative tested: 26104669
Positive: 1070869
Recovered: 1046231
Active cases: 16117