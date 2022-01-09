Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 360 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 360 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 4714 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 8th Jan

New Positive Cases: 4714

Of which 0-18 years: 416

In quarantine: 2755

Local contacts: 1959

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 123

3. Bargarh: 56

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 99

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 360

8. Deogarh: 36

9. Dhenkanal: 9

10. Gajapati: 32

11. Ganjam: 70

12. Jagatsinghpur: 63

13. Jajpur: 83

14. Jharsuguda: 154

15. Kalahandi: 15

16. Kandhamal: 13

17. Kendrapada: 10

18. Keonjhar: 43

19. Khurda: 1619

20. Koraput: 65

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 113

23. Nawarangpur: 37

24. Nayagarh: 34

25. Nuapada: 32

26. Puri: 119

27. Rayagada: 31

28. Sambalpur: 437

29. Sonepur: 46

30. Sundargarh: 662

31. State Pool: 315

New recoveries: 260

Cumulative tested: 26104669

Positive: 1070869

Recovered: 1046231

Active cases: 16117