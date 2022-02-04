Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 138 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 138 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2697 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd Feb

New Positive Cases: 2697

Of which 0-18 years: 435

In quarantine: 1568

Local contacts: 1129

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 55

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 53

4. Bhadrak: 48

5. Balangir: 98

6. Boudh: 48

7. Cuttack: 138

8. Deogarh: 39

9. Dhenkanal: 40

10. Gajapati: 59

11. Ganjam: 16

12. Jagatsinghpur: 67

13. Jajpur: 127

14. Jharsuguda: 36

15. Kalahandi: 95

16. Kandhamal: 34

17. Kendrapada: 40

18. Keonjhar: 44

19. Khurda: 513

20. Koraput: 41

21. Malkangiri: 18

22. Mayurbhanj: 128

23. Nawarangpur: 75

24. Nayagarh: 96

25. Nuapada: 55

26. Puri: 63

27. Rayagada: 85

28. Sambalpur: 85

29. Sonepur: 29

30. Sundargarh: 291

31. State Pool: 108

New recoveries: 7487

Cumulative tested: 27872986

Positive: 1262102

Recovered: 1222867

Active cases: 30493