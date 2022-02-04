Ministry of Civil Aviation urges various ministries to promote use of drones

New Delhi : Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested several Ministries including Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to encourage various entities under their administrative control to promote use of drones.
Drones offer tremendous benefits to almost all sectors of the economy like -agriculture, medicine delivery, mining, infrastructure, surveillance, emergency response, transportation, geo-spatial mapping, defence and law enforcement etc. An illustrative list of drone applications under different Ministries is attached herewith as Annexure- I.
As per Drone Rules, 2021, operation of drones in zones marked red and yellow on the drone airspace map zones requires permission from the Central Government and the Air Traffic Control (ATC) authority respectively. No permission is required to operate a drone in a green zone which is where most of the drone operations currently happen.
Annexure -I
Illustrative list of drone applications under different Union Ministries
|S No
|Ministry
|Illustrative drone applications
|
|Agriculture & Farmers
Welfare
|
|
|Health & Family Welfare
|
|
|Panchayati Raj
|
|
|Defence
|
|
|Home Affairs
|Surveillance, situational analysis, public
announcements and evidence gathering for:
|
|Housing and Urban Affairs
|
|
|Transportation: Road Transport and Highways; Railways; Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|
|
|Mining
|
|
|Power
|
|
|Petroleum and Natural
Gas
|
|
|Environment, Forests
and Climate Change
|
|
|Information and Broadcasting
|
Note:
- The above list is illustrative and not exhaustive. New applications may evolve with time, usage and further innovations.
- The above list has been prepared in consultation with academia, drone startups and industry bodies.
This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation (Gen. (Dr) V. K.Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.