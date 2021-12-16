Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 173 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th November.

Covid-19 Report For 15th December

New Positive Cases: 173

Of which 0-18 years: 26

In quarantine: 98

Local contacts: 75

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 12

6. Deogarh: 6

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Ganjam: 1

10. Jagatsinghpur: 1

11. Jajpur: 9

12. Kalahandi: 3

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Khurda: 84

15. Mayurbhanj: 1

16. Puri: 1

17. Rayagada: 4

18. Sambalpur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 15

20. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 108

Cumulative tested: 24648398

Positive: 1052318

Recovered: 1041836

Active cases: 1989