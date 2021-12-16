Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 173 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
New Positive Cases: 173
Of which 0-18 years: 26
In quarantine: 98
Local contacts: 75
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 12
6. Deogarh: 6
7. Dhenkanal: 4
8. Gajapati: 3
9. Ganjam: 1
10. Jagatsinghpur: 1
11. Jajpur: 9
12. Kalahandi: 3
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Khurda: 84
15. Mayurbhanj: 1
16. Puri: 1
17. Rayagada: 4
18. Sambalpur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 15
20. State Pool: 20
New recoveries: 108
Cumulative tested: 24648398
Positive: 1052318
Recovered: 1041836
Active cases: 1989