Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 104 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 104 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1712 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 8th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1712

Of which 0-18 years: 323

In quarantine: 997

Local contacts: 715

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 79

2. Balasore: 54

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 31

6. Boudh: 29

7. Cuttack: 104

8. Deogarh: 46

9. Dhenkanal: 49

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 10

12. Jagatsinghpur: 48

13. Jajpur: 53

14. Jharsuguda: 29

15. Kalahandi: 49

16. Kandhamal: 31

17. Kendrapada: 46

18. Keonjhar: 52

19. Khurda: 257

20. Koraput: 118

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 53

23. Nawarangpur: 26

24. Nayagarh: 45

25. Nuapada: 39

26. Puri: 40

27. Rayagada: 34

28. Sambalpur: 56

29. Sonepur: 54

30. Sundargarh: 147

31. State Pool: 48

New recoveries: 3429

Cumulative tested: 28166786

Positive: 1271523

Recovered: 1245026

Active cases: 17647